Electricity is not a form of energy

How can so many K12 texts and encyclopedias make a major mistake?



Right Angle Circuitry

Do Lenz' Law and the Right Hand rule still work... after you've been turned INSIDE OUT by that greasy black Fog?



"Static Electric" misconceptions

A list of things which gave me a warped view of Electrostatics. Once I recognized their existence, I was able to fight free of them.



Speed of "Electricity"?

Everyone is sure that charges flow in wires at nearly the speed of light. All the K12 books say so, and that many books can't be wrong, can they? Ah, but science is not settled by voting.



Triboelectric Series

If a cat gets trapped in a clothes dryer full of nylon pantyhose, which way do the electrons flow?



Where does EM energy flow in a circuit?

The schematic of a flashlight looks simple, but only because the electromagnetic energy flow is invisible.



How Scientists Define the word "Electricity" Quotes from J.C. Maxwell's "Treatise" and others. Maxwell says that electricity is not energy. So does Faraday. Also Millikan, Einstein, and JJ. Thompson. The CRC Handbook agrees!



Barriers to Understanding Electricity

Twenty misconceptions which prevented me from understanding simple electrical science as a student. Maybe they cause trouble for you as well?



Electricity mistakes and 'nitpicking' also How SHOULD we teach Electricity?

My encounters with elementary-school electricity, and how I started my "electricity debunking" articles.



"Static" sparks

Doorknob sparks and zapping yourself on the car door... and people who suffer from an "electric shock" disease.



The Electricity Map

How are batteries different than static cling? Perhaps this diagram will "generate" some insights.



If Voltage is Pressure...

...then how many pounds-square-inch is one volt?



Which way does 'electricity' flow?

The direction of the current. Charge really flows from negative to positive, right? RIGHT???



What Is Charge? Even if we stop asking about "electricity," we still must ask about Charge.



What Is Energy? Even if "electricity" isn't a form of energy, WHAT IS ENERGY? Is it like a substance, or is it just an abstract concept?



Sparks and Lighting

What would lightning look like if we could slow it down?



How is "static" different from "current?"

Not the usual answer found in most K12 textbooks!



How is "current" different from "net charge?"

This one goes with the article above.



Sticky Electrostatics

Use sticky tape to demonstrate electric charge.



Can current stay constant, yet voltage reverses?

Doesn't voltage always cause current? Not if we're talking about spinning flywheels made out of "electricity."



Tesla's Big Mistake

Why did physicists deride Nikola Tesla? What was really going on in Tesla's mind? Some insights...



"Acoustimagnetoelectricism"

A long rant about sound, work and electrical energy



When currents DON'T shock

High current versus low current. The oomph of the zappth.



LED explanation

How are Light Emitting Diodes like thermocouples and solar cells?



Are Amperes"Fundamental?"

Everyone learns about "Amps" but never remembers what a "Coulomb" is. This is totally backwards.



Flowing "static electricity."

If "static electricity" could flow along, would the world end? Maybe not...



Discussing Electrical Energy

I'm always getting into flamewars about this stuff...



How should we teach "electricity?"

Doing something, rather than just whining. ;)



Why "Electricity" is Impossible to Understand

Gigantic collection of thoughts on learning-barriers in electrical education.



Electricity educational links collection

Part of my Electronics Hobbyist page.



REFERENCES

Don't trust what random strangers on the internet stay about electricity! Instead read professional papers by PUBLISHED random strangers.