"Static" Electricity
is really just high voltage.
Scuff on the rug, then measure your body voltage. Three Thousand Volts?!!
Electricity is not a form of energy
Right Angle Circuitry
"Static Electric" misconceptions
Speed of "Electricity"?
Triboelectric
Series
Where does EM energy flow in a circuit?
How Scientists Define the word "Electricity"
Quotes from J.C. Maxwell's "Treatise" and others. Maxwell says that
electricity is not energy. So does Faraday.
Also Millikan, Einstein, and JJ. Thompson. The CRC Handbook agrees!
Barriers to Understanding Electricity
Electricity mistakes and 'nitpicking'
also
How SHOULD we teach Electricity?
"Static" sparks
The Electricity Map
If Voltage is
Pressure...
Which way does
'electricity' flow?
What Is Charge?
Even if we stop asking about "electricity," we still must ask about
Charge.
What Is Energy?
Even if "electricity" isn't a form of energy, WHAT IS ENERGY? Is it like
a substance, or is it just an abstract concept?
Sparks and Lighting
How is "static"
different from "current?"
How is "current"
different from "net charge?"
Sticky Electrostatics
Can current stay constant, yet voltage reverses?
Tesla's Big Mistake
"Acoustimagnetoelectricism"
When currents DON'T shock
LED explanation
Are Amperes"Fundamental?"
Flowing "static
electricity."
Discussing Electrical
Energy
How should we
teach "electricity?"
Why "Electricity" is
Impossible to Understand
Electricity educational links collection
Build These Electrical DevicesStatic Electricity Projects, all the High Voltage, low-current stuff in one place.
Ultra-simple Electric
Generator
Plasma Globes, make an "eye of the storm" using a tiny
Tesla coil and a plastic bag of Argon gas.
3D E-field
viewing bottle
Spin some copper pipe-caps in mercury pools. Create huge electric currents.
Plasma Globe with no vacuum
pump The Radio Shack "Eye of the Storm" device would be REALLY
impressive if it didn't need that glass globe...
Electrostatic
Loudspeakers
VandeGraaff Generators
MAGLEV CRADLE
Your own picoammeter.
If you already have a digital voltmeter, use it in heretical fashion:
as a nano-amp meter, even measure picoamps.
Ball Lightning plasma in your microwave oven
Ridiculously
sensitive charge detector
The Duluc Drypile
Dangerous experiments
with a big capacitor bank
Acid/Base Goldenrod
secret
High Powered Ultrasound
Shatters water into a fine mist. Collect some in a bowl. Probe it with
high voltage, see what happens.
ELECTROSTATIC
GENERATOR, Kelvin's Thunderstorm"
ELECTROSTATIC MOTOR
made from plastic pop bottles.
ELECTROSTATIC
GENERATOR, a simple one
Hints for
electrostatic device construction
Solving Humidity
Problems
ARRAY
ELECTROMETER
VISIBLE CURRENT
Incredibly easy way to
make a 100-amp cable.
Around the world, the physics teachers look at this and say
"Doh!"
Threadlike streams
of electrostatic wind
Rotating disk
device makes e-fields visible
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED BOOKSBooks, but also one website. Paul F's circuit simulator does what I've always dreamed about: uses the "charge flow" concept to animate a complex circuit without needing any hardware. The slow charges move along, and the wires' surface charge appears as changing red and green!
Paul Falstad's Java circuit simulator
Since the 1980s, K12 textbook offerings have been improving. When I first started these articles in 1986 I could find no text that wasn't choked with mistakes and misleading concepts. But during the time I lectured on the problem to teachers in MA, the late Dr. Mel Steinberg at Smith College (also in MA) was working on a solution: Genecon generators and supercapacitors. His C.A.S.T.L.E. highschool curriculum, Capacitor-aided System for Teaching and Learning Electricity, is designed to directly attack typical student misconceptions in electricity.
A curriculum:
C.A.S.T.L.E Project (also kit of parts)
A textbook:
Electricity and Magnetism ( also teacher's ed)
A textbook:
Electrical Energy and Circuit Design
